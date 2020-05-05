Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In A Sexy Little Black Dress

Brunette beauty Emily Ratajkowski stunned her 26.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a double update that she mentioned in the caption was taken by her husband.

Emily didn’t provide much context for the shot, as she failed to include a geotag to specify the location or any information about the brand she was wearing. However, the two snaps were smoking-hot and managed to showcase her incredible physique to perfection.

Emily rocked a sexy little black dress with a straight neckline and thin straps. In both shots, her arm was positioned in front of her chest, blocking her cleavage. However, there was plenty of skin on display thanks to the low neckline and thin straps.

The dress had a sexy silhouette, as it skimmed over her curves, clinging to them without being too tight. Her slim waist was visible in the look, and the hem of the dress came just a few inches down her thighs. The look was made even sexier courtesy of the slit on the side, which exposed even more of her toned legs.

Emily’s long brunette locks were parted on the side and tumbled down her back in a casual style. She held a glass of red wine in her hand, and gazed off into the distance as sunlight streamed through a window behind her.

In the second snap, Emily had her eyes closed as her gaze was lowered, and her lips were parted in a seductive expression. Her makeup in the shot appeared minimal, with what looked like a nude tone on her lips and what appeared to be a smudged black liner look on her eyes.

The overall vibe of the shot was majorly seductive, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 760,600 likes within just nine hours. It also received 1,662 comments from her eager fans within the same time span, and they raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Eye candy,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower said simply.

“Every woman has to have her little black number,” another fan added.

“You’re a dime and he’s the luckiest dude on earth,” a fourth follower commented.

Emily loves to show off her toned physique, and often models pieces from her own fashion line, Inamorata. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Emily showed off her fit physique in a brown-and-gold ruffled crop top that clung to every inch of her curves. She paired the unique top, which featured a print incorporating the brand’s name, with skimpy string bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. She also shared two other looks from her brand’s collection, and all looked amazing on her enviable body.