Hilde Osland Stuns In Colorful Plunging Top & Matching Skirt

Norwegian model Hilde Osland stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning with a new pic of herself wearing a colorful plunging top and a matching skirt designed by Fashion Nova.

In the pic, the 32-year-old wore a blue-and-pink tie-dye top with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Hilde’s ample chest was on display, and she gave her fans an eyeful of her cleavage. Her colorful outfit popped against her tanned skin. The cropped nature of her shirt also allowed the beauty to flaunt her toned torso.

The savvy fashionista rocked a matching high-waisted skirt that flattered her shapely legs and hugged her peachy booty. Hilde’s outfit somewhat matched the cloudy blue skies visible from the windows lining the walls behind her.

Her geotag did not indicate her location, but she posed in front of a bed covered in a rumpled white comforter. Hilde took her selfie by standing in profile in front of a full-length mirror. She extended one arm and peered down at her iPhone screen to ensure she had the perfect angle for the snap with a small smile on her face. By holding her phone aloft, fans could see her fingernails painted white clasping her pink-and-white phone case.

To complete her chic look, Hilde accessorized with several hoop earrings of varying sizes and layered silver necklaces, one of which was characterized by a star pendant. She also appeared to use soft colors for her makeup application, which looked to include white eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, bronzer, blush, lip liner, and matte lipstick.

Hilde kept her caption simple by tagging Fashion Nova and adding a few multi-colored heart emoji.

In less than 30 minutes of being posted, her pic accumulated more than 21,700 likes and almost 500 comments. Many of her admirers found her outfit adorable and complimented her on it and her good looks.

“You look very stunning in that outfit,” gushed one person, emphasizing their point with four sparkling heart emoji.

“Absolutely Perfect baby… You are so freaking beautiful…” raved another user, inserting multiple emoji to their comment.

“That is very very cute outfit I like the colors they look good on you all colors look good on you but I like that outfit is very cute,” contributed a third admirer.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Hilde had uploaded several of her favorite throwback photos from a recent trip to Canada. She wrote that she was missing the snow in her caption. In many of the snapshots, the blond wore trendy winter outfits that flattered her cute figure.