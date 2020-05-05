Kehlani Releases New Album Cover & Tracklist For Highly Anticipated ‘It Was Good Until It Wasn’t’

Tracklist includes Jhene Aiko, James Blake, Masego, and more.

Kehlani has been rolling out her album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t over the course of the past month and fans will finally get the big reveal this Friday, May 8, across all streaming platforms. Kehlani released singles “Toxic,” “Everybody Business,” and “F&MU” from the album, with all tracks receiving their own music videos recently.

“TOXIC (QUARANTINE STYLE) out now on my youtube i was red wine drunk tonight and locked myself in my room for an hour never edited a video before,” reads her Instagram post following the video release on March 25.

All three videos were produced by the Oakland native herself under her directorial name, Hyphy Williamz.

The album will have 15 tracks, including an intro, outro, and a skit. The effort will also see features from Tory Lanez on “Can I,” Jhene Aiko on “Change Your Life,” Masego on “Hate the Club,” Lucky Daye on “Can You Blame Me,” and James Blake on “Grieving.”

This will be the singer’s second studio album and one that is highly anticipated. It follows her 2017 album, SweetSexySavage, a recording that received gold certification from the RIAA that same year, reported Clizbeats.

Kehlani released the front cover of the album last week on Friday, April 24. The cover pictured her standing on what appears to be a lawn chair, and she was wearing cutoff blue jean shorts and a white crop top while looking over a brick wall. She held a a watering hose in her hand.

The back cover — which was released Monday, May 4 — included the tracklist and gave fans a view of what’s happening on the other side of that same brick wall. The album art, created by designer Kellen Hendry, displayed a city or town crumbling over Kehlani’s shoulder.

Viewers could see what appeared to be a building falling, explosives falling from the sky, and burning buildings and debris covering the ground. She displayed a shocked face, perhaps indicating that she’d seen something that was either much better, or far worse, on the other side of the wall.

The album is expected to be a deeply personal and revealing project for Kehlani. She has been in the headlines a lot in the past year for a variety of reasons — including giving birth to her first daughter, Adeya; the death of her close friend and fellow recording artist Lexxii Alijai as reported by The Inquisitr, who she named the outro of the album after; and her romantic relationship, and breakup, with rapper YG earlier this year as detailed by BBC News.