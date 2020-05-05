Lauren Sorrentino Looks Luscious In Tiger-Print Lingerie

Lauren Sorrentino looks absolutely luscious in tiger-print lingerie for a new Instagram share. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino posted the pic and asked her 1 million followers to provide a caption. The reality star then chose a winner from the many answers, which ranged from the steamy to the hilarious.

Lauren is posing in stunning boudoir wear in the photo. The one-piece outfit has thin straps that lie squarely in the middle of the reality star’s shoulders. The garment appears to have pink undertones and a shimmery effect. It is trimmed in gorgeous black lace that crisscrosses Lauren’s breasts.

She is kneeling in the photo on a soft surface, likely a bed. Her tan skin is glowing against the colors of the garment. Lauren’s long blond hair is softly curled as it falls down her spine. In the image, she is holding some of her tresses away from her face as she looks away from the camera.

Lauren’s makeup appeared to be professionally done. She tagged several people in the caption who assisted in creating her glamorous overall look. Lauren’s eyes appeared to be lined in black kohl eyeliner and darker eye shadow, with the edges of her eyes extended for a dramatic overall look. Her eyebrows seemed to be filled in with a darker pencil, which created a perfectly arched shape. Blended foundation and highlighter were likely used to create sculpted cheekbones. The look was finished with a nude-colored lipstick.

Several of Lauren’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars chimed in with their own witty take on how the photo should be captioned. Her husband Mike created a caption that alluded to his opinion that Tiger King star Carole Baskin is guilty of killing her husband. Vinny Guadagnino said that Lauren looked like she was asking if she unplugged the iron. Lauren added her own twist to a caption by saying this was the face she has when she wonders if she closed the garage door.

Fans of the reality star shared their appreciation in the comments section as well.

“How do you have such an amazing cheat day but look so good all the time? Do you work out every single day for hours??” remarked one fan of Lauren.

“Waiting for my husband to stop eating all the Funfetti cake and come make a little Situation,” joked a second fan, hopeful the happy couple will soon announce they will be expecting a baby.

“Wowzerz! So, so, pretty and classy,” commented a third fan.

“Quarantine beauty queen!!” remarked a fourth follower.