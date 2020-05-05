Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Chiseled Abs In New Home Workout Video

Valentina Lequeux took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, May 4, to upload her latest home workout video, which targeted the ab muscles.

The fitness model flaunted her chiseled six-pack in a small, light-pink sports bra and nothing else on her upper half. Viewers got an eyeful of her sculpted arms and shoulders as well. Valentina paired the top with high-waisted blue leggings decorated with lighter-blue tie-dye swirls. The leggings accentuated the trainer’s long, toned leg muscles and sculpted backside.

Valentina chose to forgo footwear for the workout and wore her long, blond tresses in a half-up style to keep the bulk of her hair from falling in her face as she exercised. Her face appeared made up with eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.

The fitness model worked out in her living room on a black exercise mat. The geotag on the post put her location in Miami, Florida. The workout consisted of six ab exercises, each separated into its own video clip in the post, and Valentina used a resistance band for several of the moves.

The first video began with a photograph of the model as she lifted up the hem of her bra, showing off even more of her enviable midsection. She posed with one hand tucking her hair back behind her ear while her loose locks flowed down her back and over one shoulder.

The first exercise in the set was alternating leg rises, which Valentina performed while lying on her back. She then moved into the pike with half circle, using towels under her feet to allow them to slide easily on the wood flooring. The third video featured the banded Russian twist. Valentina sat with her legs raised in the air and a red resistance band secured to her feet. She pulled the band to one side of her body and then to the other, repeating the move.

The fourth exercise in the circuit was the cross-over crunch. Valentina made sure to keep her movements slow and controlled. The model moved into wood choppers next, using a small kettlebell, and completed the routine with ab crunches with band.

In the caption of the post, Valentina encouraged her followers to attend her live sessions five days a week at 11 am. She directed them to check out her Instagram story for updates, announcements, and extra content that she doesn’t share in her feed.

The ab workout earned more than 25,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day.