Tammy Hembrow Slays In A Pink Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow knows how to keep her 11.2 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The Australian model has become famous for showing off her bodacious curves in risque attire on the social media platform — a trend she continued with her most recent share on Monday.

The 26-year-old snapped the sizzling selfie through the reflection of a large mirror in her bathroom. She sat on top of the vanity counter, turning around at the hips to face the glass while gazing intently at her cell phone to ensure she was capturing the image at the perfect angle. The mirror appeared slightly steamy around the edges, though it was not enough to hinder the view of her killer curves, which she showed off in an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination.

Tammy slayed in the baby pink two-piece from Vincija Swim that did nothing but favors for her hourglass physique. The set included a skimpy top with string straps that tied in the middle of her back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its cups featured a ruched detailing along its scoop neckline that fell low on her chest, leaving her decolletage bare.

The matching bikini bottoms of the set flashed even more skin. The swimwear had a revealing thong design that flashed an eyeful of her bombshell booty to her audience, much to their delight. Its v-shaped waistband was tied in dainty bows along her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

Tammy kept her accessories simple, adding nothing more than a nose stud for just a hint of bling. Her platinum tresses appeared slightly damp and were tied back in a sleek bun on top of her head. The model also appeared to be going makeup-free in the shot, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the fitness trainer’s incredible bikini body. The image has racked up over 351,000 likes after just 14 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“You’re simply gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tammy was “literally so perf.”

“Your figure is insane,” a third follower remarked.

“Natural beauty w/ a natural booty yaaaaas,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Tammy’s feed to get another look at her impressive physique. She recently flaunted her curves again in a sexy poolside snap that saw her rocking a floral bikini. That post proved popular with her fans as well, who have awarded the post nearly 314,000 likes and 1,841 comments to date.