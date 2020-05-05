Janet Guzman Slays In See-Through Bodysuit: ‘All Up In Your Mind’

Mexican-American model Janet Guzman surprised her fans with a sultry new photo late Monday night. She uploaded a pic of herself sizzling in a see-through black bodysuit to her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 1.3 million followers.

Janet’s outfit left little to the imagination. While long-sleeved, it had two large side cutouts to accentuate her natural curviness. Fans were greeted to an eyeful of the model’s voluptuous hips and her plunging cleavage. Her skimpy top did little to hide her ample bust. Her toned midriff was also visible. Beneath her one-piece, Janet wore a simple black halter bikini top and matching panties with side ties.

Straightening her sleek, dark locks, Janet tugged some of her hair forward while the rest tumbled down her backside. She appeared to have expertly applied a full face of makeup. It looked like her application included a statement lip liner and matte lipstick. It seemed like Janet used black eyeliner to create dramatic wings on her upper waterlines and she may have worn false eyelashes. As a final touch, Janet’s gorgeous cheekbones looked to be accentuated with a mixture of bronzer and blush.

Her geotag did not indicate her location, but the photograph showed the brunette bombshell standing in front of a plain white backdrop. She faced the camera head-on with a smoldering facial expression and kept her arms down by her sides.

Within nine hours of sharing, her post garnered over 70,300 likes and more than 600 comments. Fans took to her comments section to compliment her flawless hourglass figure. Some people could not think of the perfect words to describe Janet’s beauty and instead used emoji to express themselves.

Aside from her regular fans, many of the 26-year-old’s famous colleagues liked and commented on her photo, too, including Ana Montana, Amanda Lynn, Olivia Pierson, Ayesha Perry-Iqbal, and Demi Rose.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! I love the body suit too girl!” raved one user, prefacing their comment with several flame emoji.

“The most sensual and beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” gushed a second person, trailing their remark with a variety of adoring emoji.

“How is your waist that snatched during quarantine? Like for real…STUNNED,” chimed in a third devotee.

“Favorite hair on you love to see it,” said a fourth fan.

Janet wore a see-through halter top for a snap she shared last month. She showcased her massive cleavage while sitting inside a car and posing for a selfie—the stunner posed with her pet dog for the photo.