Carrie Underwood Wows In Skintight White Mesh Leggings

Carrie showed off her toned legs in a gym selfie.

Carrie Underwood put all of her hard work in the gym on show in a stunning snap shared to Instagram this week. The mom of two proudly revealed her fit body in a pair of skintight sports leggings during a workout session as she snapped a mirror selfie in what appeared to be her home gym.

The photo was shared to the social media site on May 4 by the official account of Carrie’s new workout app, Fit52. It showed the “Drinking Alone” singer as she flashed a big smile for the camera while surrounded by large pieces of professional gym equipment.

Carrie — who recently teased a dramatic new hair cut via her Instagram stories — had her long blond hair tied into braids that sat over her shoulders.

She posed side on and turned her head to the right to catch a glimpse of herself in the mirror while she snapped the selfie with her right hand.

Carrie kept things cute and coordinated when it came to her workout gear.

She rocked a white t-shirt that was tied into a knot at the waist.

On her bottom half, she proudly gave fans a good look at her uber-toned legs as she slipped into white leggings with a chic blue and purple floral print that stretched all the way down both of her legs.

The leggings were shorter at the bottom to show off her firm calves and highlighted her curves. The fun bottoms also flashed a little more skin on the back of both of her legs as they featured two white mesh panels.

The mom of two kept things very co-ordinated as she rocked the ensemble with a pair of clean white sneakers.

The brand confirmed that the outfit was taken from Carrie’s own workout line, as it tagged the star’s official account and the official account of her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure collection, called Calia by Carrie Underwood.

In the caption, Fit52 urged its followers to follow Carrie’s lead and share their own gym selfies while tagging the brand for the chance to be featured on it story.

Plenty of fans commented on the photo, which has received thousands of likes, with many honing on the star’s unique leg sculpting leggings.

“I [love] these leggings, trying to step out of my solids,” one person commented.

“@carrieunderwood you are so cute!!” another comment read.

A third person wrote, “@carrieunderwood is so beautiful.”

But it’s not just on her fitness app’s account where Carrie’s put her fit body on show.

The country superstar previously wowed her 9.6 million followers when she shared another workout shot last week. That time, the singer stunned in a pair of bright blue leggings during an outdoor exercise session.