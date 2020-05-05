Abby Dowse Rocks A Revealing Bodysuit While Lounging In Bed

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she wore a revealing bodysuit while lounging in bed for a super sexy update. Abby didn’t include a geotag, but the picture was taken at home in her bedroom, as many fans will recognize the ornate white headboard and textured white bedding from previous Instagram posts.

Abby rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her page countless times before. She tagged the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her followers would know where her look came from. Abby wore a long-sleeved bodysuit that featured an eye-catching pattern with plenty of color on a black background. The bodysuit had a slight v-neck neckline, and then got even skimpier with the addition of a large cut-out right on her chest. Though the neckline itself didn’t show off any cleavage, the cut-out put Abby’s ample assets on full display.

The bodysuit clung to her toned physique, and left her toned legs completely exposed. Abby posed while sprawled out on her bed, so some of the bodysuit was hidden based on the angle, but fans could see her long legs stretched out behind her.

Abby also added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a blue knit cap that she placed atop her long blond locks. Her silky tresses tumbled out from beneath the hat, cascading down her shoulder in an effortless style.

She added a silver bracelet and a few rings as well, and despite laying in bed had on a pair of black chunky flat boots.

Abby paired the smoking-hot snap with a cheeky caption in which she referenced waiting for take-out to arrive, and her followers couldn’t get enough of her killer curves. The post racked up over 14,800 likes within just three hours, and also received 345 comments from her fans.

“The cutest. You look amazing babe,” one fan commented.

“Caught me with the fakeout. Looking amazing here and style on point as always,” another follower added.

“I love the way you look today…. and every day!!!” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower commented.

Abby has been keeping her followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken right at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby gave her fans a good look at her ample assets courtesy of a snap taken in her kitchen. In the picture, she was reaching for something in a cabinet and had her back turned to the camera. She wore nothing but a black bra and thong underwear for the shot, and her toned rear was on full display.