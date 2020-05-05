Alexis Ren, 23, Wears Nothing But A Thin Towel As She Sunbathes

Alexis Ren, 23, added a series of sizzling sunbathing photos to Instagram. The social media influencer showed off her stunning body in three snaps as she enjoyed a sunny day outside, with only a thin towel providing minimal coverage. The photos prove why the model and former Dancing with the Stars contestant has such a strong social media fan base, with 13.9 million followers who enjoy images such as these, which focus on the model in her most natural state.

In the first share, Alexis is seen in an undisclosed location. She is looking directly at the camera with a slight smile on her face. A ray of sunshine is seen over her right shoulder, making for a stunning effect. The influencer is sitting up on her right side, legs together, with a tan-colored towel artfully draped across her lower body, concealing her private parts. Alexis covers her breasts with her left arm as her hourglass figure is artfully displayed.

The second pic shows the stunner on her knees, posing in profile. Her face is tilted up toward the sun, and her eyes are closed while she enjoys the warmth. Alexis’ hair is tied back in a neat low ponytail, and she appears to have no makeup on. The model is holding a towel close to her breasts as the nude silhouette of her body is seen in the snap. Behind her, a stunning vista of blue skies, white fluffy clouds, and lush green foliage is visible.

In the final image, Alexis is smiling widely for the camera. Her eyes are closed and she appears to be laughing. Her towel is now used to cover the entire front of her body while the small of her back and posterior are artfully displayed. In this pic, an outdoor area that showcases a wooden sun protector is seen. Behind the model, some furniture and an entryway to an indoor area are featured.

Alexis’ followers were awed by her natural beauty in the series of images, and they posted a slew of positive comments.

“I bow down before you Alexis,” stated one admirer.

“I hate how nobody sees this as art. It is beautiful,” remarked a second fan of the Instagram influencer.

“You are a virtual goddess,” stated a third follower.

“I love the way you accept your own body and are not afraid to show it to anyone. That is a strong woman right there,” commented a fourth social media user.