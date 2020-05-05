Ciara Wows In Green Jeweled Cut-Out Dress For Throwback Met Gala Post

The annual Met Gala event usually takes place on the first Monday in May. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony has been put on hold and is scheduled to take place later this year.

Lots of high-profile celebrities who have attended the event during previous years have been taking to Instagram to share some of their iconic looks. One of them being entertainer Ciara, who wowed in an eye-catching number last year. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The “One, Two, Step” chart-topper stunned in a cut-out emerald green gown that was custom made by Peter Dundas. The attire had a thigh-high slit and revealed one leg completely. The long train was made out of feathers and looked very glamorous. Ciara wore long gloves that matched the dazzling ensemble and accessorized herself with a jeweled necklace. She slicked back her dark hair and sported a huge afro in the back. For her makeup application, the singer applied eyeshadow, black mascara, and a glossy lip for the occasion.

Ciara posted a number of pictures from the 2019 event within one upload.

She shared the first shot in black-and-white. Ciara was captured on the red carpet from the knees-up. The “Body Party” songstress oozed confidence and glanced at the photographers with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was snapped side-on. Ciara displayed her incredible side profile which showcased her striking bone structure. She placed one arm behind her and the other in front.

In the third frame, Ciara was photographed walking up the stairs. The stunning image looked like a piece of art and showed off the beautiful long train the gown had.

For her caption, Ciara explained that she had the best time working with Dundas, who she referred to as a friend. She told fans that she had multiple virtual fitting until the day of the Gala and joked that she was knocking people out with her afro.

In the span of 10 hours, her upload racked up more than 148,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be popular with her 25.3 million followers.

“Wow, so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in show business,” another devotee shared.

“This hair is giving me life!!!” remarked a third fan.

“I still love this look… absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ciara also wowed in an all-black look during the same night. The “I Bet” hitmaker paired a sleeveless top with loose-fitted floor-length pants. She tied up her curly hair on both sides of her head, which made her look reminiscent of Mickey Mouse.