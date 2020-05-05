Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Black Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 841,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a simple yet super sexy black mini dress. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicates. Tarsha perched on a long white bench in front of a textured wall and appeared to be outdoors for the snap.

The mini dress Tarsha wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The dress had a simple silhouette, with a scoop neckline and thin spaghetti straps. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and showed off plenty of Tarsha’s bronzed skin. The garment clung to every inch of her incredible curves, nipping in at her waist and flaring back out over her hips before ending just a few inches down her thighs. Tarsha crossed her legs as she perched on the bench, and though the photo was cropped at her calves, plenty of her toned thighs were on display in the look.

Tarsha finished off the ensemble with a few accessories. She had a small Louis Vuitton bag with a tan strap and logo-covered leather slung over her shoulder, and also had a pair of sunglasses which she pulled down her nose slightly, gazing over the top of them seductively. She added a name plate necklace to draw more attention to her chest, as well as a simple ring and a pair of earrings.

Tarsha’s long locks were pulled back in a messy bun, with several strands loose to frame her face. The sunglasses covered up a portion of her beauty look, but she appeared to have a super glossy, pink hue on her lips that accentuated her plump pout.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 7,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 89 comments from her eager fans.

“Just lounging around, looking like that. You are incredible,” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You’re such an icon,” another follower added.

“In love with this photo,” one fan commented.

“Love this look,” another said.

Tarsha has been thrilling her Instagram followers with sizzling snaps, sometimes taken in unexpected places. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha posted a gorgeous shot in which she went braless underneath a white cardigan paired with denim shorts while hanging around a carpark. Despite the ordinary surroundings, Tarsha looked glamorous and gorgeous in the snap.