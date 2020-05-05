Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why Leif Garrett Was Banned From Her 1990s Talk Show & What Bill Cosby Did Backstage

'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' host looks back at two of the worst guests on her long-running daytime talk show.

Rosie O’Donnell says Leif Garrett and Bill Cosby were two of the most problematic guests she had on her popular 1990s talk show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 58-year-old Rosie O’Donnell Show host said she had some “big names” on the “Do Not Ask Back” list for her Emmy-winning talk show, which ran from 1996-2002.

O’Donnell told Cohen there were about “about 5” people on the list, and that they were “big names,” with some of them banned due to “excessive drug use.” The actress and comedian pointed to ’70s teen idol Leif Garrett as one of the worst offenders. O’Donnell alleged that the “I Was Made for Dancing'” singer smoked crack backstage when he was a guest on her talk show in 1999.

“Leif Garrett came with a fresh wound from a pipe that he used for crack,” O’Donnell said. “He sort of gnawed it out. So when I met him in the green room, he had a normal face and he came out a few minutes later and he had a huge red welt of burn from being in the green room those 20 minutes I didn’t see him. People who are that messed up shouldn’t be on TV.”

During the awkward interview on Rosie O’Donnell Show– which aired as Garrett’s famous VH1 Behind the Music special was making headlines – the former teen idol told the host that had a cold and asked her for a tissue.

Garrett also joked that he looked “stoned” in a poster from his teen idol days. When O’Donnell asked him if he was stoned, Garrett said he was probably too young when the photo was taken. O’Donnell noted that Garrett started doing drugs later, and Garrett said he began smoking pot at age 18 before moving on to harder drugs.

O’Donnell addressed “the devastating effects of drugs” – now knowing that Garrett was still doing them — as she urged viewers to watch the Behind the Music episode. In the famous episode of the VH1 series, Garrett was ultimately confronted by his former friend, Roland Winkler, who was left paralyzed 20 years earlier when he was a passenger in Garrett’s car during a car accident. At the height of his career, the troubled singer crashed his car while drunk and high on Quaaludes.

In his 2019 memoir, Idol Truth, Garrett admitted that he was still doing drugs when the VH1 special taped, despite saying he was sober at the time. The singer, now 58, told Fox News that today he is just taking things “one day at a time.”

“I’m not in jail and I’m not in rehab,” Garrett said, adding that it took a long time for him to get to a point where he doesn’t have to self-medicate himself to escape the pain of his past.

But one of O’Donnell’s other most notorious guests is in jail right now. On Watch What Happens Live, O’Donnell alleged that Bill Cosby — a guest who made several appearances on The Rosie O’Donnell Show — sexually harassed one of her staffers backstage.

Years before he was accused and convicted of sexual assault in the Andrea Constand case, The Cosby Show star reportedly harassed one of O’Donnell’s producers when he was a “mystery guest” on Rosie’s show.

On Watch What Happens Live, O’Donnell said the female producer told Cosby that Rosie would never guess he was the mystery guest. The talk show star then revealed that Cosby told the producer, “‘All [Rosie] has to do is put her hand right here’– and he put his hand near his penis — ‘and she’ll know it’s me.'”

O’Donnell said the producer began to cry and that a male producer then confronted Cosby to school him on what is not considered to be “appropriate” behavior.

Cosby made seven appearances on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, from 1998 to 2001. It is unclear if the former Jello Pudding pitchman was “banned” from O’Donnell’s show following the incident with the producer, but that seems to be the case. Cosby was not a guest on The Rosie O’Donnell Show’s final season after appearing on it every other year.

In a statement following O’Donnell’s WWHL appearance, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt questioned why O’Donnell would raise “false” allegations about Cosby two decades after her talk show went off the air.

“The show ended in 2002 but now she waits years later to accuse Mr. Cosby of making lewd “comments to a female producer,” Wyatt said, per USA Today. ‘This is just another attempt for a well-known celebrity like Rosie O’Donnell and many others to create false allegations about Mr. Cosby, in order to gain attention for themselves.”

Cosby is currently serving a 3-to-10-year sentence in a Pennsylvania state prison on multiple counts of sexual assault.