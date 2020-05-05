Kim Kardashian Shows Skin In A Ridiculously High-Cut Gold Swimsuit

Kim left little to the imagination in her gold one-piece.

Kim Kardashian didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination in a series of sizzling swimsuit photos shared to Instagram this week. The mom of four showed off her enviable curves in a skimpy one-piece as she treated her over 168 million followers to a look at her body in a ridiculously high-cut swim look.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked every inch the supermodel as she slipped into the gold number for the May 4 upload.

Her daring swimwear ensemble was a halterneck-style look which perfectly hugged her world-famous curves.

The bathing suit was low-cut under the arms and pretty daring as it was dangerously close to revealing a little too much of her chest.

But it was at the bottom where the metallic look really caught fans’ attention.

The bottom of the swimsuit was cut extremely high to show off plenty of her hips. The high-cut design stretched all the way up past her waist to give fans a good look at her all-over tan.

Kim — who previously wowed fans in a white thong bikini during a sunny trip to Mexico — accessorized the bold look with a large sparkly choker as she sat in front of the beach at sunset.

The 39-year-old reality star had her long, dark hair tied into two tight braids on either side of her head.

In the first photo, she pulled on her uber-long plaits and gave the camera a very sultry look as she posed sitting down with her knees together.

The new upload was actually made up of three stunning photos.

In the second snap, Kim rested on her right hand as her hair sat over her shoulders and her chest while she placed her left hand behind her.

In the third and final snap, which was a full body shot, Kim stood up by the white wall as she rested her hands on the top and bent her left leg. That snap also gave fans a better look at the swimsuit, showing that it had two thin straps that fastened around her back.

The upload has received more than 2.6 million likes in only 12 hours, while the comments section was completely overrun with praise for Kylie Jenner‘s big sister.

“QUEEN,” one person commented with a crown emoji.

“Woooow so beautiful,” another comment read.

A third person told Kim, “Your body is amazing!!” alongside three fire emoji.

But this is far from the only time Kim has given fans a look at her flawless curves on social media.

It was only in February that the star posed in a seriously tiny black bikini at the beach when she treated her followers to a look a her “surprise” tropical getaway for Valentine’s Day.