‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday’s Classic Episode: Bill & Katie’s First Wedding

Stephanie seethes and eats caviar at Bill's expense.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the classic episode on May 5, reveals Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) wedding, per Soaps. Wednesday’s episode dates back to November 13, 2009, and has remained one of the most epic and romantic weddings that the show has ever had. “Batie” fans know that before Bill ever laid eyes on Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or even Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it was always Katie.

Katie Is Bill’s Perfect Match

While Brooke treats him like her “Stallion,” and he and Steffy make an exciting duo, Katie manages to challenge Bill and bring out the best in him. She is also the mother of his son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George). Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans will enjoy this stunning throwback and reminisce about what could have been, especially in the light of the current storyline.

At the moment, Katie feels betrayed by Bill and Brooke. She feels that they cannot keep their hands off of each other. Even though Bill is trying to make amends, she is not ready to forgive him yet. Is Katie willing to throw their history away?

The soap opera will air Bill and Katie’s first wedding which many regard as their most romantic nuptial ceremony. The simple white wedding perfectly depicts who Katie is, while it also shows how much Bill really loves his bride. He could have had a spectacular wedding at any location in the world, yet bent over backward to accommodate his bride’s wishes to get married in the public park across from her childhood home.

Katie & Bill Have A Simple Ceremony

The episode kicks off with Bill calling his bride on her wedding day. He reminds her that it’s not too late to change the location, but she’s happy with having it at the park where she spent so much time as a child.

Katie wore a beautiful white tea-length dress and walked down the aisle on the arm of her father. Bill also wore a white tux and looked quite dashing next to his bride.

Bill’s sister and Katie’s dad addressed the congregation before the bridal couple made their solemn vows. After they officially tie the knot, Bill and Katie drive off in her mother, Beth Spencer’s restored convertible.

Get ready for a wild ride on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? We’ve got five amazing weddings coming up for #EpicWeddingWeek. RSVP if you’re tuning in below! ???? pic.twitter.com/BA7vZufE08 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 3, 2020

Stephanie Forrester & Stephen Logan Make An Appearance

B&B fans should look out for Patrick Duffy who most viewers will know as Bobby Ewing from Dallas. The veteran actor portrays the role of Katie’s father, Stephen Logan.

Fans will also appreciate watching Susan Flannery, who played Stephanie Forrester for many years, at her best. In this particular episode, she rushes over to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house when she learns that the wedding reception will be held at the mansion. Of course, he tells her that his wife at the time, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), wanted to host the reception for her sister’s sake. He wanted nothing to do with it and did not even want to attend the wedding which was being held in San Fernando Valley. He had opted to stay at home much to Donna’s dismay.

Stephanie and Eric tuck into the wedding appetizers, caviar, and champagne as they gossip about Bill. They figure that they might as well take advantage because the party was on the media mogul. As Stephanie so eloquently put it in the previous day’s episode, the Logans never pay for anything. Although Stephanie has a soft spot for Katie, both she and Eric loathe Bill who had just taken Forrester Creations from them.