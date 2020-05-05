‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curves In Red Tank Top While Lounging In Bed

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her curves in a red tank top while lounging in bed. In the new pic, the body-positive model celebrated her birthday alongside a furry friend while surrounded by lots of stunning decorations and a delicious-looking cake as she ushered in a new year.
Hunter shared the new image with fans to show how she celebrated her 27th birthday. The indoor party was likely hosted by her husband of almost one year, Brian Keys, as the couple is quarantining at the home they share with their beloved pooch Stella.
View this post on Instagram
Feeling so beyond grateful today celebrating my 27th “Quarantine Birthday”!! I can’t tell you how many times I have cried today just from the overwhelming love I have felt from my family and friends making this one of my most memorable birthdays. Thank you for all the wishes, they mean so much to me! I love you guys so much! ❤️????
The Sports Illustrated stunner showed off some deep cleavage in a casual, cherry tomato-colored tank top. She paired it with gray sweatpants for an informal photo in the bedroom of the couple’s home. The room was decorated with 10 beautiful mylar balloons. All had birthday wishes written on them. On each corner of the beautiful tufted tan headboard, crafted with bronze nailheads, five balloons were tied. Over the bed, a silver sign said “Happy Quarantine Birthday.” In her left hand, Hunter held a yummy-looking chocolate cake that had birthday wishes written on it, as Stella looked on, likely hungry for a taste.
Hunter kept her hair and makeup fashion casual for the photo. Her blond tresses were styled with loose waves, which were tossed over to one side and hanging over her left shoulder.
The model seems to have filled in her eyebrows to a perfect arch for the birthday pic. She appeared to have lined her eyes in black liner. Her cheeks looked perfectly sculpted with a brownish blush applied with what appeared to be a light hand. On her lips, it appears she has used a brownish-pink lipstick to make her pucker look perfect.
View this post on Instagram
Man i am Missing the ocean, the waves, the sun and the sand so much today! ???? Missing so many things and am realizing just how much I take for granted. I want to remind you guys to be gentle with yourselves during this time. Be kind to your mind and be kind to your body. I’ve seen my inbox flooded with people saying they feel pressure having to quickly do all the things they have been wanting to do and now the time is here to do it. The truth is, none of us know how to handle this situation. None of us could have ever prepared for this so don’t feel bad if your greatest accomplishment of the day is simply getting out of bed. This situation has opened my eyes to so much. I have learned to appreciate so many little victories. During this time, and always, take care of yourself. Whether that means working out, reading, organizing, or it means staying in bed all day watching tv. Whatever self care looks like to you, is the right way. ❤️
In the caption of the share, Hunter said she felt grateful for the birthday love she received during this unusual way of celebrating her special day. She thanked both her family and fans for their affection shown toward her throughout the day.
“Happy birthday you beautiful babe, inside and out!!!” said one follower.
“HUNTER!!! Happiest of birthdays my darling! 27 is the best year ever!!!” exclaimed a second fan.
“Happy birthday beautiful!! You deserve all the happiness always,” remarked a third follower of the model.
“Happy birthday gorgeous!!!! I hope you made the most of your special day. Love the energy you put into the world every day! Keep being you!” encouraged a fourth fan.