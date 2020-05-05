‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curves In Red Tank Top While Lounging In Bed

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady flaunted her curves in a red tank top while lounging in bed. In the new pic, the body-positive model celebrated her birthday alongside a furry friend while surrounded by lots of stunning decorations and a delicious-looking cake as she ushered in a new year.

Hunter shared the new image with fans to show how she celebrated her 27th birthday. The indoor party was likely hosted by her husband of almost one year, Brian Keys, as the couple is quarantining at the home they share with their beloved pooch Stella.

The Sports Illustrated stunner showed off some deep cleavage in a casual, cherry tomato-colored tank top. She paired it with gray sweatpants for an informal photo in the bedroom of the couple’s home. The room was decorated with 10 beautiful mylar balloons. All had birthday wishes written on them. On each corner of the beautiful tufted tan headboard, crafted with bronze nailheads, five balloons were tied. Over the bed, a silver sign said “Happy Quarantine Birthday.” In her left hand, Hunter held a yummy-looking chocolate cake that had birthday wishes written on it, as Stella looked on, likely hungry for a taste.

Hunter kept her hair and makeup fashion casual for the photo. Her blond tresses were styled with loose waves, which were tossed over to one side and hanging over her left shoulder.

The model seems to have filled in her eyebrows to a perfect arch for the birthday pic. She appeared to have lined her eyes in black liner. Her cheeks looked perfectly sculpted with a brownish blush applied with what appeared to be a light hand. On her lips, it appears she has used a brownish-pink lipstick to make her pucker look perfect.

In the caption of the share, Hunter said she felt grateful for the birthday love she received during this unusual way of celebrating her special day. She thanked both her family and fans for their affection shown toward her throughout the day.

“Happy birthday you beautiful babe, inside and out!!!” said one follower.

“HUNTER!!! Happiest of birthdays my darling! 27 is the best year ever!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“Happy birthday beautiful!! You deserve all the happiness always,” remarked a third follower of the model.

“Happy birthday gorgeous!!!! I hope you made the most of your special day. Love the energy you put into the world every day! Keep being you!” encouraged a fourth fan.