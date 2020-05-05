WWE News: Former Superstar Teases Possible Retirement Just Weeks After Getting Released

Mere weeks after he was among dozens of wrestlers who were released in what has been described as a cost-cutting move due to the coronavirus pandemic, former WWE superstar Lio Rush took to social media this week, seemingly hinting at walking away from the world of professional wrestling at just 25 years old.

As cited by Sportskeeda, Rush shared a “cryptic” Twitter post on Monday afternoon that said he “legitimately might not ever wrestle again,” not providing any further context or explanation behind his potential decision. He also posted another tweet two hours later, one where he teased an “insane” shoot interview in which he will be discussing “so many topics.”

While Rush did not reveal whether he is planning to retire due to injuries or because he simply decided to quit the wrestling business after his release, WrestlingNews.co separately speculated that the young grappler might be planning to focus on his budding rap career, given that he will be releasing his debut album on May 11. The outlet added that Rush has been “actively” tweeting about his hip-hop endeavors in recent weeks and also stating on social media that he is now available for musical engagements.

If Rush decides to keep his wrestling career going, he will technically be able to sign with a rival promotion on May 15 — exactly one month after his release. However, with the ongoing health crisis and its economic implications in mind, it’s unclear whether other companies will be interested in signing him right away.

Originally a member of the NXT roster upon signing with WWE in 2017, Rush made his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw as the “hype man” for Bobby Lashley, accompanying the veteran to the ring and distracting opponents and referees alike with his over-the-top antics. However, reports in April 2019 suggested that the former Ring of Honor star had a number of backstage issues with multiple colleagues. Rush would soon issue a statement in an attempt to clear the air, but was eventually split up from Lashley and sent back to NXT after months away from WWE television.

With Triple H praising Rush for his performance upon his return to the black-and-gold-brand in September 2019, he briefly held the Cruiserweight Championship, holding the title for 63 days until he lost it to current Monday Night Raw star Angel Garza in December.

Prior to his release from WWE on April 15, Rush had last wrestled in February, defeating Tony Nese via disqualification on an episode of 205 Live.