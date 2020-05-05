Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Poses Topless In New Photo

The 25-year-old lingerie model flashed a whole lot of skin.

Lorena Rae recently got NSFW on Instagram as she shared a topless photo of herself to give fans a look at the last professional photo shoot before she headed into lockdown due to the current pandemic. The stunning German supermodel shared the gorgeous new shot of herself to the social media site over the weekend which showed her as she rocked a white shirt that was completely unbuttoned and falling off her shoulders with no bra.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model posed seductively in front of a white background as she placed both of her hands on her chest to cover her modesty.

Her lower arms were covered by her silk shirt, while she rocked a teal skirt on her bottom half.

But while she ditched the bra for the shoot, the star did rock a leather harness-style contraption around her torso with a large bejewelled embellishment that sat in the center of her chest.

Lorena — who recently wowed in a completely sheer dress — also accessorized with costume jewelry on her hands, including two oversized rings, and large stud earrings in her ears.

Her long brunette hair flowed down her back with a curled strand over her face.

As the geotag indicates, the shoot took place in New York City a few weeks ago, as Lorena told her 1.8 million followers that it was the last time she was in a professional photo shoot environment before things ground to a halt across the globe in March.

She revealed that seeing the final product officially unveiled made her feel “so happy” and added that it made her “even more keen” to help fight coronavirus so that everybody can get back to their normal lives sooner rather than later.

The star also confirmed that the shoot was for the fashion and beauty magazine Modeliste. Lorena appears on the cover of the May 2020 issue.

Fans were clearly pretty thrilled to get a look at Lorena’s last shoot before lockdown, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages.

“Gorgeous baby!” one fan commented with a sparkle emoji.

A second commented in all caps, “MAGNIFIQUE.”

“Wow she is world’s best model @lorena,” another commented with several red hearts and a heart eye emoji.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 70,000 likes.

But this certainly isn’t the only time fans have been treated to a look at Lorena’s flawless model body with a NSFW shot on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the supermodel gave fans a risque look at how she was spending her time indoors. That time, she uploaded a collage of photos which included one that showed her in a pair of cheeky underwear bottoms that showed off a hickey on her booty.