Rebel Wilson Flashes Her Bra In An Unzipped Tracksuit In Sultry New Photos

The actress showed off some cleavage in a series of very seductive Instagram snaps.

Rebel Wilson got very sultry on Instagram over the weekend as she flashed her underwear for her 7.8 million Instagram followers. The actor and comedian got seriously seductive on the social media site as she shared a batch of new photos of herself in an unzipped tracksuit to give the world a good look at her bra.

The upload, which was shared on May 2, was made up of three risque photos of the Pitch Perfect and Isn’t It Romantic star. Rebel kept her matching two-piece fully unzipped as she proudly showed off her tummy and decolletage.

In the first snap, Rebel sat on the back of a large cream sofa with a black trim. She posed in front of a wall of windows, which was covered over by sheer white curtains.

The 40-year-old Australian actor — who wowed when she showed off her recent weight loss at the Oscars back in February — sat with her legs apart as she pulled on the bottom of her undone light blue jacket, which revealed her plunging black bra, with both hands.

She paired that with matching light blue pants, which featured black stripes down the sides of her legs.

In the second photo contained in the risque new upload, Rebel moved a little closer to the camera as she stood in front of the sofa. She still held on to the bottom of her top, which remained unzipped, and shot the camera a very sultry look with her blond hair curled.

The third snap saw the actor get down on the floor to give fans an even better look at her cleavage.

Rebel, who also had a starring role in the Cats sequel, seemed to channel her latest feline role. She seductively crawled along the ground towards the camera in the third and final snap as she slightly squinted her eyes while she looked directly into the lens.

In the caption, she jokingly titled the collection of hot snaps “At Home with Rebel” with a kissing emoji.

The upload has received more than 574,000 likes and more than 5,800 comments.

“You better weerrkkk,” one fan commented.

“Get it girl!!!! You’re friggin’ awesome!!” another said.

A third comment read, “Daaaamn [you’re] fine Rebel, call me lol.”

There’s no doubting that Rebel has been proudly showing off her new body with several stunning uploads across social media recently.

The talented actress has been flaunting her impressive recent weight loss in several photos and videos she’s shared with fans, including one recent snap which showed her posing for the camera in a figure-hugging black dress that highlighted her svelte curves.