Ashleigh Jordan Puts Sculpted Abs On Display & Gives Instagram Followers Diet Advice

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, May 4, to give her 3.5 million followers yet another workout to try at home, this time targeting the abs. The fitness model also imparted a bit of her diet wisdom, teaching her followers how to make a healthy version of a Chipotle bowl.

For the workout, Ashleigh wore a black, short-sleeved crop top that teased a bit of her toned tummy. She paired the top with blue leggings that rose high on her hips and followed the curve of her backside and sculpted legs. The fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a glitzy silver pendant necklace and diamond ring. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail to keep her hair of her face while she worked out and appeared to add a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

For the diet tip portion of the post, Ashleigh wore a teal tube top that hugged her trim upper body and left her sculpted arms exposed. She added a pair of blue jeans and wore her hair loose and flowing down to one shoulder. Her eyes popped with what seemed to be plenty of black mascara, eyeliner, and eye shadow.

The workout involved four different exercises, each separated into its own video clip in the post. Ashleigh performed the workout in her home gym and used a small weighted exercise ball, large blue exercise ball, and a black mat for equipment. Before beginning the workout, Ashleigh gave her followers an eyeful of her enviable midsection, rolling down the leggings and pulling up the crop top to show off her abs and a sparkly belly button piercing.

The exercise routine included hip lifts, around the worlds, slow extensions, and ball rotations. In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each.

A fifth video featured the fitness model as she walked her followers through one of her favorite meals: a Chipotle-style burrito bowl that included all the fixins. Ashleigh told her followers that eating out isn’t very healthy and can get pretty costly financially, so she tries to make her favorite meals at home.

The post earned almost 50,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“I really like your form. You’re one of the few women that really take their time and do the exercise properly. Not fast, but right,” one Instagram user complimented the model in the comments section of the post.