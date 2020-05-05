MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Showcases Her Fit Body In Yellow Lingerie

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda posted a new spicy photo on Instagram as she continues to post updates while under quarantine during the COVID-19 crisis. In her latest upload she posed in a two-piece yellow lingerie set that showed off her sculpted legs and backside while she sipped morning coffee.

The Bellator competitor has documented her time at home in recent weeks and for this snap she gave followers a glimpse of her morning routine. Loureda stood in her kitchen for the early shot. She leaned over and propped herself on the kitchen island. The 21-year-old had her body weight on her left arm which was bent and held a white coffee mug. Next to her on the island was her dog which she pet with her other hand.

Loureda was photographed from the side as her head was turned away from the camera and towards the pooch perched beside her. The Miami, Florida native wore a two-piece lingerie set that complemented her skin tone. She had her brown hair with blonde highlights up in a ponytail. The front of her top was covered by her left arm but fans could see the lace cover in the back and the thin straps. Loureda’s bottoms had a lacy waistband and a sheer cover over her bottom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_u5mIKFimU/

The 125-pound fighter had her right leg upright and her left leg was positioned in front of her. She arched the small of her back, and this pose helped accentuate her defined thighs and curvaceous booty. Loureda tagged the location as her hometown, and included a caption that referenced being in quarantine.

Many of the Tae Kwon Do expert’s 232,000 followers took notice of the coffee-time pic. Over 23,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button for the lingerie snap. She received over 290 comments as fans complimented her kitchen, outfit, and athletic physique. Her comment section was swarmed with fire and heart-eye emoji. Many of the replies referred to her shelter in place caption.

“Wow that’s one quarantine I would love to be stuck in,” an Instagram user wrote.

“I like those light covers,” a fan wrote referring to her outfit.

“That’s what I wear in quarantine,” another joked.

Loureda’s boyfriend, Fabian Guerra, inferred there were more photos taken that day.

“Post the other one,” he wrote.

The Bellator fighter has shown off her figure in various posts recently. As covered by The Inquisitr, last month she posted a bikini photo that captured her from the back. That image earned over 32,000 likes and 650 comments.