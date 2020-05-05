Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Athletic Booty In A Blue Bikini

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has continued to produce quality photos while practicing social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She stunned in a blue bikini which gave fans a view of her sculpted backside as she posed on a patio for her latest update.

The Hungarian-born model was captured outdoors for the new bikini update, but she still stayed close to home as she was filmed on her patio. Her backdrop was a gorgeous view of the city with a mixture of buildings and trees in the skyline on a sunny day. She sat under an enclosure which provided enough shade to snap the picture.

Varga perched her pert bottom on the back of a chair. She wore her blond hair down but swept to the right side of her face. The 28-year-old was photographed from the side but turned her head to face the camera, as she pursed her lips and shot a sultry glance at the lens. She held her left arm down between her legs, and while her right foot was flat on the ground she kicked up her left foot to rest against the chair she sat on.

The fashion designer wore a blue bikini and the top was mostly covered by her arm placement, but followers were treated to a scintillating side shot of her booty. Her high-waist thong swimsuit bottoms showed off her long athletic legs. Varga’s dark tanned skin popped against the blue outfit and the white sneakers on her feet. She included a caption that mentioned the image was captured using a timer.

Many of the model’s 468,000 followers flocked to the photo. More than 14,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the snap in just over 13 hours after it went live. Varga’s comments section was flooded with fire emoji and blue-heart emoji. Australian swimwear company TJ Swim gave their approval with a heart-eye emoji. The model received more than 160 comments, as most fans complimented her in Italian or English.

“Most beautiful of Instagram,” one follower wrote.

“So gorgeous,” an admiring fan responded along with four heart-eye emoji.

“Yaaaaas,” another replied with various emoji.

One astute follower pointed out a theme in Varga’s athletic wear.

“White is your favorite color for sports shoes,” the Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga has found inventive ways to participate in photo shoots while under the stay-at-home order. Last month she posted a topless image in a bathtub which was from a shoot she did with a photographer via FaceTime.