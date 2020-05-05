Chris Christie Says US Needs To Reopen Despite Coronavirus Risks: ‘There Are Going To Be Deaths’

Chris Christie said the United States needs to continue lifting coronavirus restrictions and allowing the economy to reopen, despite projections that deaths could continue to rise and that more than 130,000 Americans may ultimately die from the outbreak.

The former New Jersey governor spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash on The Daily DC Podcast this week, saying there needs to be a balance between careful measures to slow the spread of the virus and efforts to reopen the economy. As CNN noted, Christie said that some businesses need to reopen and out-of-work Americans need to be able to get back to work to avoid further economic impact. Christie added that “if we don’t, we’re going to destroy the American way of life in these families — and it will be years and years before we can recover.”

“Are there ways that we can… thread the middle here to allow that there are going to be deaths, and there are going to be deaths no matter what?” Christie posed.

When Bash asked Christie about whether people would be willing to return to work despite a recent projection from the Trump administration that the number of daily coronavirus deaths could hit 3,000 by June 1, he replied, “They’re gonna have to.”

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic that we haven’t seen in over 100 years,” Christie said. “And we’re going to have to continue to do things.”

As CNN noted, a model on the spread of the coronavirus frequently cited by the White House is now projecting that 134,000 people will die from COVID-19, close to twice the previous prediction.

As CNN noted, Christie’s statement appears to dovetail with calls from other Republicans to start reopening the economy despite the continued effects of the coronavirus. President Donald Trump has also pushed for the country’s restrictions to begin easing, saying in a recent virtual town hall that he recognizes that some people are afraid but that they need to find a middle ground that allows businesses to reopen.

“If you are scared, you are going to stay back a little bit,” Trump said, via Fox Business. “If you are 60, we have to protect those people and maybe they stay back longer,” said Trump. “I think you can have it both ways.”

Some Republican governors have started to ease their own restrictions, including Georgia where Governor Brian Kemp last week allowed a number of businesses to reopen. Florida, led by Republican Ron DeSantis, has also started to remove some of the measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, allowing people to gather on beaches and other public places.