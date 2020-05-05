Nancy Pelosi Slams White House For Blocking Officials From Testifying To Congress On Coronavirus

Nancy Pelosi is slamming the White House for reportedly blocking top officials from testifying to Congress on the coronavirus, questioning whether the Trump administration has anything to hide.

The House speaker said on Monday that the Trump administration “might be afraid of the truth” after the White House reportedly issued a guidance that instructs members of the coronavirus task force not to accept invitations to testify before Congress unless first getting approval from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Pelosi and other congressional leaders are pushing to learn more about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, and reportedly were rebuffed in their attempt to get Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify.

Pelosi said in an interview with CNN on Monday that Congress needs to be able to speak to these experts in order to best understand the outbreak and how to appropriate funding.

“The fact is that we need to allocate resources for this. In order to do that, any appropriations bill must begin in the House. And we have to have the information to act upon,” Pelosi said, via The Hill.

Pelosi said the decision to block these officials from testifying is “business as usual” from the Trump administration, which also blocked witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Trump administration had blocked top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci from testifying before the House Appropriations Committee, which is holding hearings about the outbreak.

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have been critical of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, including an early statement from Trump that the attention surrounding the coronavirus was a “hoax” and insistence that the early outbreak would quickly go away. Pelosi blamed Trump for going against the advice of his administration’s medical experts, often publicly contradicting them.

“He failed,” Pelosi said during an April interview with ABC News’ This Week posted on Twitter. “He’s failed in the testing and the rest, and [said] ‘it’s a hoax’ and ‘it’s going to magically disappear.’ That’s not based on science. This isn’t magical. This is scientific.”

NEW: Asked about fears she expressed in a letter to Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos she’s “afraid” that President Trump was going to treat the coronavirus pandemic as “a hoax,” and something that’s “magically going to disappear.” https://t.co/PYRdRpKqJS pic.twitter.com/noKnhrsCiB — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 19, 2020

The House speaker has also been critical of what she sees as the Trump administration’s failure to ramp up testing capabilities. As CNN noted, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week declined an offer from the Trump administration for 1,000 coronavirus tests for lawmakers, with Pelosi saying they should instead go to front-line medical workers.