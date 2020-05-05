Anthony Fauci Appears To Break With Donald Trump, Shoots Down Theory That Coronavirus Started In Chinese Lab

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to publicly break with Donald Trump on Monday as he shot down rumors that the coronavirus may have originated in a lab in China.

In an interview with National Geographic, the nation’s top expert on infectious disease and a member of the White House coronavirus task force said that all evidence points to the prevailing theory that the virus was first transmitted to humans through bats.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci said. “Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species.”

Trump last week had publicly pushed the theory that the virus originated in a lab in China, saying he had seen evidence that it was not a natural transmission. Trump declined to reveal the source of this information when asked by a reporter, saying the information was too sensitive.

“I can’t tell you that,” he said, via Sky News. “I’m not allowed to tell you that.”

Others in the Trump administration have pushed the idea that the virus could have originated in a lab in Wuhan and spread either accidentally or intentionally. Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser, said last month that China must provide evidence that it did not start in the lab, and claiming that this appeared to be the most logical theory about its origin.

“If you simply do an Occam’s razor approach that the simplest explanation is probably the most likely, I think it’s incumbent on China to prove that it wasn’t that lab,” Navarro said, via The Hill.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also backed the theory that the virus started in a Chinese lab, saying there was “enormous evidence” pointing to this idea. Members of the Trump administration have also been increasingly pushing China for what they say were efforts to conceal the outbreak and withholding information from the international community.

In his interview this week, Fauci said it was a “circular argument” to claim that the virus spread from a lab, as this would still mean that it started in the wild at the beginning. This appeared to be backed by U.S. intelligence agencies, which issued a statement last week that there was widespread scientific consensus on the idea that the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.