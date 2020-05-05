‘Outlander’ Season 5 Finale Preview: Episode 12 Will Follow Claire’s Abduction

Brianna and Roger's trip through time will also be explored in the upcoming episode of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Never My Love”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Outlander saw Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) being abducted by the Browns. Moving into Episode 12, which is the Season 5 finale, it appears this storyline will continue to unfold.

According to International Business Times, the synopsis for Episode 12 is below.

“Claire struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors, as Jamie gathers a group of loyal men to help him rescue his wife; Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a surprising turn.”

in Episode 11 of Outlander, viewers saw Claire’s husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), rush to the massive cross built earlier in the season and set it aflame after he learned of his wife’s disappearance. This will act as a beacon to those who have pledged their loyalty to the Frasers. As the synopsis suggests, this group will gather and set out with Jamie as they attempt to rescue Claire.

Starz

Fans who have also read the books on which the TV series is based will know Claire’s fate. Everyone else will have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more. However, one worrying moment in the trailer shows Claire being led to a raging river by her captors as Jamie gathers his men together.

Episode 12 is the final episode for Season 5 of Outlander. With current filming schedules delayed for networks due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when filming will commence on Season 6, which has already been renewed by Starz. As a result of this, viewers are hopeful that the outcome of Claire’s kidnapping will be resolved in Episode 12. However, the potential is there that fans will have to wait until Season 6 in order to find out more.

In addition to Claire’s storyline, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger’s (Richard Rankin) trip through time will also be explored in the next episode of Outlander. While Episode 11 saw the couple and their young son Jemmy make the trip to the standing stones, it appeared by the end of the episode that they did not arrive where they expected to. The synopsis further emphasizes this.

Already, some viewers are theorizing that the family did not travel anywhere at all but still remain in 1772. However, until the episode airs, fans will have to continue to wonder and wait.