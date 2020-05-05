Bri Teresi Rocks Sexy Fuchsia Bikini In Sizzling New Post: ‘What Day Is It? Blursday??’

Bri Teresi delighted fans with another sizzling photo that showed her in skimpy attire. Much to the delight of her 952,000 followers, the star slipped into a tiny bikini for a shot that added some serious heat to her Instagram page.

The new upload captured the model hanging out by the pool. As her geotag indicated, she was at home in Auburn, California — where she has been spending most of her time during the quarantine. Behind her were several trees, other green plants, and a large infinity-edge pool. In her caption, she joked that she didn’t know what day of the week it was and appeared to be referencing the new social distancing standards. Bri flaunted her killer curves in a fuchsia bikini that offered a generous look at her bombshell body.

The top featured tiny triangular cups with a small amount of ruching in the fabric, which was barely enough to cover her voluptuous assets. It had a halter-neck style cut and thin strings that secured around her neck and back. The minimal fabric allowed for the model’s slender arms and upper half to be put on display for her eager fans. Bri playfully tugged at the piece between both cups, pulling the fuchsia material and showing even more skin.

Bri also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that gave another generous view of her curves. Its sides sat low on her hips, securing with multicolored strings that were tied around her waist. The daringly low cut flaunted her taut tummy and trim midsection to perfection. Meanwhile, the number exposed her sculpted legs in their entirety.

She appeared to have just taken a dip in the pool and wore her long, blond locks slicked back behind her neck. It looked like Bri was rocking her typical application of makeup during her poolside outing. The model looked to have on a few coats of mascara on her lashes and a purple-hued eye shadow on her lids. It also seemed as though she added a brush of blush to her cheekbones.

Fans were far from shy about showing Bri some love for the steamy new post. The upload has earned over 16,000 likes and 381 comments, which included a mix of compliments and emoji.

“Omg you are bae,” one fan raved alongside a trio of pink heart emoji.

“The day of the perfect woman,” a second social media user added, referencing her caption.

“Oh my goodness gracious thank you,” another one of the model’s fans gushed with a few heart and heart-eye emoji.