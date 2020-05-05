Natalie Roser Stuns In A Feminine White Dress

While she often shows off her incredible physique in skimpy swimwear, in her most recent Instagram update, blond bombshell Natalie Roser mixed things up and surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a fully clothed snap. She stepped away from the beach and headed to what appeared to be a bar or restaurant for the picture. The shot was taken in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicates, although Natalie didn’t specify what restaurant or bar she was at.

In the picture, Natalie rocked a white dress with feminine details. The look had a sculpted neckline that showcased just a hint of cleavage, and ruffled details along the neckline softened the look. The dress had cap sleeves which also featured ruffled embellishments along the bottom, and the garment had delicate buttons all the way down the front. One of the buttons near her chest gaped slightly, stretched by her ample assets.

The dress Natalie wore was from the brand With Jéan, which Natalie indicated by tagging the company’s Instagram page in the picture. The garment hugged her figure without being too tight, and showcased her svelte physique to perfection. The hem of the dress skimmed her thighs, but the photo was cropped not much below that, leaving most of her legs hidden out of the frame.

Natalie added a few accessories to the look, including two delicate layered necklaces with small pendants to draw more attention to her chest. She also had on a pair of subtle hoop earrings. Natalie held a cup of what appeared to be coffee in her hand as she flashed a big smile at the camera.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a sleek style, and her beauty look was minimal. Natalie appeared to be wearing very little eye makeup, and had what looked like soft pink gloss on her lips. Her skin looked flawless, and she seemed to have a hint of highlighter and blush to accentuate her natural glow.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the stunning snap, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just four hours. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, and it also received 173 comments within the same time span.

“Lookin so aussie already!!! Classic Aussie outfit and coffeeeee!! Beautiful,” one fan commented

“Always so pretty!” another follower added.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“A stunning look,” one follower commented, admiring Natalie’s style.

