Jen Selter Flaunts Her Gravity-Defying Booty In Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she showcased her gravity-defying booty. Though Jen didn’t include a geotag, fans will recognize that the video clip was filmed in her stunning and modern New York City apartment. Large floor-to-ceiling windows filled the space with natural light, and also offered a stunning view of the urban jungle surrounding her building.

In the video, Jen rocked a pair of bold leggings in a blue and purple pattern. The leggings clung to every inch of her tantalizing curves, showing off her toned thighs, calves, and her enviable derriere. She paired the skintight leggings with a sports bra in the same pattern. Jen spent most of the video with her body faced away from the camera or angled to the side, so not much of the front of her sports bra was visible.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Music was playing in the video, and Jen mentioned in the caption of the post that she was doing a TikTok challenge. Jen moved her body to the beat of the music, tapping her feet while maintaining a squat position, as well as doing a series of jump squats.

Her fit physique looked incredible in the short video clip, with her sculpted shoulders and arms on full display. Jen’s chiselled abs were exposed, but her body positioning meant that her fans couldn’t see too much of them.

She also admitted in the caption that the video was filmed several days ago, but her fans didn’t seem to mind at all. They couldn’t get enough of the fun video, and the post racked up over 185,500 views within just four hours. It also received 461 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“That outfit,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji, admiring Jen’s bold workout ensemble.

“These moves look KILLER,” another follower commented, inspired by Jen’s fitness routine.

“Look at that footwork,” one follower added, admiring Jen’s moves.

“So creative! Hope you feel more yourself soon lovely!” one fan commented, referencing the feelings that Jen expressed in her caption.

Jen has been keeping her followers motivated by sharing plenty of workout content, all filmed right in the same spot in her apartment with minimal equipment. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted plaid leggings and a matching sports bra, finishing off the look with some sneakers and a baseball cap. She did several exercises in the video, and in the caption of the post she also also shared some of her tips for staying positive and motivated.