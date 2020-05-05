Myles Garrett Targeted By Cleveland Browns For A Long Term Deal

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2020 season, but new general manager Andrew Berry is also looking towards the future. Not only did Berry recently finally put an end to rumors the team was looking to trade receiver Odell Beckham Jr. he’s also made it clear that he wants to sign defensive star Myles Garrett to a long term deal. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article on Monday talking about the Browns’ desire to get Garrett on a contract that goes well past 2020 and 2021.

Cabot points out that the Browns have already exercised their fifth-year option on Garrett, but that’s seen as just a placeholder contract. “We do see Myles as a long-term member and pillar in our organization,” Berry said in a recent interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore last week.

“Great player, great person. Obviously, he did make a mistake last year that he’s learned from. But our confidence in and faith in Myles has not wavered and we’re looking to seeing what he does this year and certainly for years to come.”

Berry and Garrett go way back. The new general manager was a member of the Browns’ front office when Garrett was drafted. He’s made comments in the past that show he believes the defender is one of the best rush ends in the NFL.

Garrett is also still very young, considering the respect the Browns feel he deserves. He just finished his third season with the NFL in 2019 and had to miss six games due to injury and suspension. That suspension is the “mistake,” Berry was citing in his interview. Garrett got himself into trouble during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As time ticked off the clock towards the end of the contest, tempers flared between Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Eventually, the defensive end ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the face with it.

Garrett was initially suspended indefinitely for the infraction, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated the player earlier this winter. Now that he’s allowed back on the field, the Browns are wanting to make sure he takes the field for them for many years to come.

Even while only playing in 10 games, Garrett recorded 10 sacks in 2019. In 2018, the only season of his young career where he’s appeared in all 16 games, he recorded 13.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. During his rookie season, he rewards the Browns for taking him with their first-round pick by amassing seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 11 games played and nine starts.