Ashley Alexiss Rocks Black Underwear And A T-Shirt For Effortlessly Sexy Shot

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy snap that was paired with a meaningful caption.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag to indicate exactly where the snap was taken, but she was outdoors with a few buildings visible in the distance. She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn countless pieces from the retailer, and made sure to show them some love by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Ashley showed off her voluptuous physique in a pair of black underwear. Though the underwear was fairly full-coverage, resembling a boy short style, it still managed to showcase her curves. The photo was cropped just underneath her hips, so not much of her legs were on display, but there was still a tantalizing amount of skin visible.

She paired the simple black underwear with a white t-shirt. The t-shirt had a slightly oversized fit, skimming over Ashley’s curves before ending at her waist. She tugged the hem of the shirt slightly with one hand, pulling it in the front so that her waist was a bit more defined. The shirt had the phrase “good vibes only” written across the chest in vibrant letters. Though Ashley’s cleavage was covered up by the top, her buxom body was still evident.

Ashley’s long blond locks blew in the wind, and she held one hand up, brushing some of her strands away from her smiling face. Her makeup appeared to be very minimal and natural, with just enough to highlight her gorgeous features.

In the caption of the post, Ashley explained to her followers that it was Mental Health Awareness month, and shared a few encouraging words. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet and sexy post, and it racked up over 3,700 likes within just one hour. It also received 49 comments from her fans.

“Very beautiful shot,” one fan commented.

“YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” another fan exclaimed, followed by a duo of flame emoji to further convey his feelings about the photo.

“Sending good vibes,” one follower said, referencing Ashley’s shirt.

“So beautiful!!” another added.

