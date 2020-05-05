Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Denim Miniskirt And Low-Cut Top In Sizzling Instagram Update

Blond beauty Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her buxom body in a revealing ensemble. As the geotag of the post indicated, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California. Lindsey posed in front of an area packed with greenery, from the shorter shrubs covering the ground to a tree with vibrant reddish-purple leaves positioned behind her.

Lindsey didn’t include any information about where her outfit was from, but the look showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection. On top, she wore a long-sleeved blouse with a scandalously low-cut neckline. A serious amount of cleavage was on display in the look, and the unique angular neckline drew even more attention to her ample assets. Lindsey didn’t add any necklaces or similar accessories to distract from the neckline. The blouse sleeves featured a bit of volume near the top and were tight at the wrist for a flirty, feminine feel.

She paired the printed blouse with a simple light-wash denim miniskirt. The miniskirt sat high on her waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, and came just a few inches down her thighs with a scandalously short hem. The hem of the miniskirt was frayed and several white strands were hanging from it, giving the ensemble a casual, distressed vibe.

Lindsey placed one hand on her hips and the other went to her long blond locks, which tumbled down her chest in a tousled style. Lindsey kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of golden earrings and nothing else.

The blond beauty accentuated her gorgeous eyes by adding what appeared to be a bold brow colored in with a shade that more closely resembled her dark roots than her light blond tresses. She also appeared to have added a soft pink hue bordered with lipliner to her lips, emphasizing her plump pout. Her lips were slightly parted in the shot as she stared seductively at the camera.

Lindsey’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 51,200 likes within just seven hours. It also received 752 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Precious gorgeous beautiful my sweet little doll,” another commented, unable to decide which piece of praise to deliver.

“You look so pretty!!!” another follower added.

“Busty Goddess,” one fan commented, captivated by Lindsey’s ample assets.

The blond beauty loves to showcase her curves in skimpy attire, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she treated her followers to a video update. In the video in question, Lindsey rocked a pair of roller skates and a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.