‘Outlander’ Season 5: Fans Speculate On Where In Time Brianna And Roger Went in Episode 11

Brianna, Roger, and Jemmy traveled through time in the latest episode of 'Outlander' -- or did they?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “Journeycake”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trailer for Episode 11 of Outlander‘s fifth season saw Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) considering returning through the stones to their own time. Now that the episode has aired, the question has been answered — or has it?

As Den of Geek points out, Brianna and Roger took their son, Jemmy (Andrew and Matthew Adair), to the standing stones, a two-week trip away from Fraser’s Ridge. They got ready to leave and each held a gemstone in order to make the journey. However, the episode ended without revealing if they had been successful. All that viewers saw was Young Ian (John Bell) touching the stones and then Brianna and Roger looking on in astonishment as Jemmy ran off into the woods.

Starz

While it seems likely that next week’s episode of Outlander will reveal the fate of these characters, it is a long wait, and viewers are already speculating on where in time they might have wound up.

It is entirely possible that the family has returned to their original place in time. As Den of Geek points out, in the book series on which the Starz TV series is based, Brianna and Roger do eventually travel back to their own time. However, this doesn’t actually happen until much later in the sixth book and does not entirely fit the current storyline being used for these characters.

In addition, the author of the book series, Diana Gabaldon, also wrote the latest episode of Outlander and admitted that Brianna and Roger’s return through the stones was not her original idea, indicating that it is a variation from when they do return through the stones.

“Not my idea,” Gabaldon wrote in a tweet when a viewer commented on the Brianna and Roger twist.

This means that something different will happen to Roger and Brianna. So, the fanbase has put their heads together and come up with another possibility.

The option that many fans have been toying with is the fact that the trio has not gone anywhere at all. Instead, they have merely popped through the stone to the other side and Young Ian has not yet seen them as he presses his hand against the monolith. There are many different versions of this fan theory. Some suggest that Brianna was not really wanting to return to her own timeframe and prevented the crossover from occurring. Others see young Jemmy as the one who kept them all from crossing over.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait until next Sunday’s episode of Outlander in order to find out more.