Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Black Thong

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she turned her back to the camera in order to showcase her enviable rear. She didn’t include any specific mention of where the shot was taken, but her reference to her morning coffee suggests she may have been in her own kitchen.

She stood in front of a modern stove with a sleek top, and chic white cabinets on either side. All the accessories in her kitchen were white as well, with an electric kettle and flowers visible, all in the stark hue. Even the subway tile acting as the backsplash in the kitchen was a creamy white hue.

The simple black-and-white color scheme provided the perfect backdrop to highlight Abby’s bronzed skin. She rocked a black lingerie set from the brand Lounge Underwear, whose Instagram account she made sure to tag in the picture.

The top appeared to be a relatively simple style, though much of it was obscured by her long blond locks and by the fact that she was facing away from the camera. The piece still managed to show off her sculpted arms and shoulders, however, as well as several inches of her bare back.

She paired the black top with matching thong bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms were a high-cut style with sides that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her slim waist and elongating her legs. Abby posed with one hand on the countertop and the other on a cabinet she was opening up.

Her blond locks tumbled down her back in tousled waves, reaching all the way to her butt. The photo was cropped right around her knees, so not all of her long legs were visible, but there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

The post racked up over 15,900 likes within just three hours. It also received 397 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“What a body,” another follower said.

“Your body is incredible. Petite, tan and perfect…” one follower said, captivated by Abby’s flawless physique.

“Definitely a great morning with that view!!!” one fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby gave her fans a peek at the type of ensembles she wore when just heading out on errands. She opted to hop in the car in order to make a late night burger run, as the caption of her post indicated, and she wore a pink marble sweatsuit and a gray beanie for the occasion.