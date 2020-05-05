Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Strapless Silver Dress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy silver dress. The picture was taken at Joshua Tree, California, as the geotag indicates. Arianny posed next to a large tree, and there was a huge variety of greenery in the background, from tropical-looking plants to prickly cacti.

The photo was taken by photographer and actor Taylor King, who Arianny tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also tagged Nookie, an Australian brand, which is presumably where her glittering dress came from.

Despite being outdoors, Arianny looked ready to head to a glamorous cocktail party in her stunning dress. The look was strapless, and dipped slightly in the middle to showcase a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The dress clung to every inch of her curves, and hugged her narrow waist before stretching over her voluptuous hips. The entire dress was crafted from a sequinned silver fabric, and it also featured a ruffle going down the front.

The photo was cropped so not all of Arianny’s legs were visible, but the look had a scandalously high slit that exposed some of her toned thighs. Arianny’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in loose waves, and she posed with one hand on her waist and the other resting on her hip in a way that accentuated her hourglass physique.

The sun was shining in the shot, casting a magical glow over the entire frame. Arianny allowed the dress to be the major statement in her look, adding just a few mixed metal bangles to accessorize. Her makeup appeared simple, with what appeared to be nude and brown tones for a super natural look.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 2,600 likes within just 15 minutes, including a like from “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain. It also received 55 comments in the same brief time span.

“The outfit looks great on you Arianny,” one follower commented.

“Love this,” another said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’d call it, angel in the desert,” one follower commented, referencing Arianny’s caption.

“Absolute stunner!!!” another fan commented enthusiastically.

Whether she’s wearing mini dresses or swimwear, Arianny loves to showcase her buxom body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the UFC stunner shared a post in which she rocked a sexy animal-print bikini. Arianny was enjoying some breakfast while also soaking in the sunshine in the skimpy bikini, which showcased a serious amount of cleavage. She also added several accessories, including layered delicate necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, hoop earrings and a floppy-brimmed hat.