‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Calls Sutton Stracke’s Behavior ‘Surprising And Shocking’ And Explains ‘Thick Skin’

Dorit Kemsley was taken aback by Sutton Stracke.

Dorit Kemsley was taken aback by Sutton Stracke’s behavior during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent interview on People Now, Kemsley, who is currently appearing in her fourth season on the Bravo reality show, explained her thoughts on Stracke, who was added to the cast in August of last year in a part-time position, and revealed what she’s learned over her last few seasons on the series.

“Sutton, I found some of the things she was coming out with early on to be surprising and shocking,” Kemsley admitted during the interview.

According to Kemsley, the things that were coming out of Stracke’s mouth during production last year were something she didn’t initially understand. So, over the months that they filmed, Kemsley had to work hard to figure out her new cast mate, even though they didn’t hit it off with one another at first.

As she looked back upon her early moments with Stracke, Kemsley said she didn’t feel the warmth she felt with her other new co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, who was added in a full-time role for the currently airing season.

“I didn’t have that warmth that I felt with Garcelle or this feeling of ease right of the bat,” Kemsley explained.

As the interview continued, Kemsley was asked what she would tell herself if she could go back in time and give herself advice before joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. In response, Kemsley said she’d tell herself to have much thicker skin because it was both “incredibly useful and necessary.”

“If you aren’t that person, you have to learn how to become that person,” she explained.

Kemsley was brought to the series as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump years ago after her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, spent years running around town with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, in England. Then, after Season 9 wrapped production in 2019, Vanderpump announced she would no longer be seen on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika Girardi recently opened up about her friendship with Kemsley during an interview with BUILD, via Yahoo! Movies, explaining that she loves her co-star and noting that she enjoyed the time they spent with one another during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 last year.

Girardi also said during the interview that Kemsley is a good girl and a genuine person who loves to laugh.