‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale: Here’s What Happened To Dolores In Episode 8

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Crisis Theory”) of HBO’s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 3 finale of Westworld covered a lot of territory and when a long way to explaining what was going on in the previous seven episodes. However, the episode also ended with the apparent death of the main character, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

The latest installment saw Dolores continue in trying to bring down Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel). Using Caleb (Aaron Paul) as a means to help her in her momentous task, the host ended up being captured by Serac regardless. As TV Line points out, this led to her hard drive being probed in an effort to find a certain key that Serac was looking for in regard to the Delos Immortality Project. In the process, all of Dolores’ data was erased and it appears that the host has finally been wiped from the show completely — or has she?

After all, Dolores is a robot and has successfully replicated her brain pearl several times in order to put her mind — and database — inside the heads of five hosts. As revealed in the Season 3 finale of Westworld, the potential fifth host was revealed as Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.), who is supposedly still alive. This means that Dolores may still live on. And, it’s something that the show’s creators hinted at when they spoke to Variety.

John P. Johnson / HBO

Initially, they emphatically declared that they hoped Dolores wasn’t permanently dead. After that, they elaborated further.

“Let me clarify: Dolores is gone,” Jonathan Nolan said.

“We’re not yet discussing publicly the direction the show is taking, but the fun thing about this show is, you know, from the beginning Lisa and I wanted to make a show that constantly reinvented itself, that could be a different show every season. I think it’s important with a show in which death can be impermanent — these are robots, after all — to mark the occasion with Dolores. That version of that character is gone.”

It was also revealed in Episode 8 that Dolores’ mind was the prototype for all of the hosts used going forward in the Westworld theme parks. This means that, in a way, Dolores will always be there, regardless of whether her body is or not.

Episode 8 of Westworld was the Season 3 finale. As yet, no premiere date has been announced for Season 4. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the next season has been confirmed by HBO. This means that viewers will have to wait until both a premiere date and further details of the upcoming season are announced by the network in order to find out more about the fate of Dolores.