Meg Turney Leaves Little To The Imagination In Mesh Lingerie

On Sunday, May 3, American cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 749,000 followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap, taken by the professional photographer known as Jono, shows the social media sensation striking a seductive pose in a hotel room. Meg placed one of her hands on the top of her head, as she kneeled with her legs spread on what appears to be a bed. She tugged on a strand of her hair and lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile.

The 33-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a black-and-nude lingerie set, that featured a plunging mesh bra and a pair of matching underwear. She also sported a strappy black garter belt and striped thigh-high stockings. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Meg’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a delicate pendant necklace and a ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photo, the Twitch streamer wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to include sculpted eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, Meg stated that the Japanese “love hotel,” where the photo was taken, gave visitors an option to rent video “game consoles.”

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Many of Meg’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg you’re so cute,” gushed a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I love your expression in this one,” added a different devotee.

“You are so hot,” said another follower.

“You are one breathtaking woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Meg engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by wearing a revealing costume based on the character Rey Skywalker, from the Star Wars franchise. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.