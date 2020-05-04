Scott Disick Leaves Rehab After Photo Leaks, Reportedly Plans To Sue Facility Over Privacy Breach

Scott Disick reportedly checked into rehab last Tuesday after relapsing into drug and alcohol abuse, but after photos leaked of the star at All Points North Lodge in Colorado, he was apparently so upset that he decided to check himself out.

TMZ reports that Disick is also planning to sue the facility for violating his privacy after allowing the images to leak to the press.

Photos leaked of the reality star at All Points on Monday, and once he heard about the leak, he allegedly left the facility to head back to Los Angeles, where he lives.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star famously struggled with alcohol issues for years on the E! series before tackling his demons. He has been in and out of rehab at least three times and has been hospitalized at least once for issues related to substance abuse.

Despite being clean for some time, the stress and isolation of the quarantine imposed by California state leaders allegedly caused Disick to struggle with his mental health.

Disick’s lawyer, Marty Singer, denies the reports, saying that the house flipper checked himself into rehab so that he could deal with the loss of his parents, who died suddenly within months of each other.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said.

Singer added that allowing the media to gain access to photos of Disick in the luxury treatment center constitutes a violation of HIPAA statutes. The reality star’s legal team says that the photo was taken by a staff member as he checked into All Points.

After checking in, he was reportedly tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined in a private suite. After his virus test came back negative, he was allowed to interact with the other patients.

One source says that he opened up about having trouble with his ex — likely a reference to either Sofia Richie or Kourtney Kardashian — and that he was having issues with his children. He also apparently mentioned trouble dealing with his past. The source added that he looked thin and claimed to be tired after going through withdrawal symptoms.