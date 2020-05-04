Lauren Speed-Hamilton Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Stunning Ballgown: ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’

The 'Love is Blind' star poses for a jaw-dropping photo.

Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed-Hamilton posted a stunning new photo to Instagram as she posed in a ballgown.

The 27-year-old reality star — who met and married her husband Cameron Hamilton on the Netflix dating experiment — shared a jaw-dropping pic that shows her posing in a form-fitting, black sequin ballgown that shows off her incredible hourglass figure.

In the photo, Lauren’s glam squad is tending to her hair and makeup, while another assistant evens out the train of her gorgeous gown. The Netflix star wears smoky eye makeup and bright red lipstick as she looks off into the distance. Lauren is also wearing sparkly chandelier earrings in the glam shot.

In the caption to the pic, Lauren revealed that she is a “walking example” of how prayer and manifestation can work, and she told her followers that their vision board should be big enough to “scare” them. In her hashtags, the reality star also teased that “the best is yet to come,” and she tagged her dream team.

In comments to the photo, fans and famous friends reacted to Lauren’s gorgeous photo and her dress that fit her like a glove, with some fans calling her a “vision.”

“The hourglass of it all,” one follower wrote of the curvy photo.

“Beautiful dress and you look amazing!!” a third fan wrote. “You look like a real-life Jessica Rabbit.”

Lauren previously posted a close-up photo of her glam session to Instagram, but it did not reveal the full details of the dress and how it fits her but the Netflix beauty still got plenty of compliments on her sizzling look.

“Is this the Real Housewives of Atlanta slay,” one fan wrote.

“Stunner!!! Someone check on Cameron because his wife is [FIRE},” another added.

It’s unclear what the glamorous photo shoot was for or exactly when it took place.

In a separate Instagram post that shows her in the curve-hugging dress, Lauren revealed that she did pageants in high school but grew up to be her own beauty queen. She also noted that the photo shoot occurred pre-lockdown—she’s currently quarantining with her husband in their Atlanta home amid the coronavirus pandemic — but that she needed ’90s music and Beyonce to get her in the mood for the throwback shoot.

Last month, Lauren and her husband Cameron launched their YouTube channel, “Hanging With the Hamiltons.” The couple recently posted a video of their romantic dinner date night-in.