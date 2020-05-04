Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Abs In Yellow Workout Set

Yanita Yancheva teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 11, with a new post in which she showed off her incredible physique in a workout set that bared her sculpted abs.

The photo captured the Bulgarian fitness model and trainer striking a powerful pose in front of a green metal door. Yancheva placed both of her arms on top of her head as she shot a fierce glance at the camera, allowing her lips to hang open slightly. She propped her left leg to the side, showcasing her toned quads.

Yancheva wore a sporty set in a bright yellow shade that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her top boasted long sleeves with mesh details on the forearm. The sleeves included holes for the thumbs. The top had a crew neckline and featured the same mesh detail high on the chest.

On her lower body, Yancheva had on a pair of matching leggings that sat just below her bellybutton, leaving her taut stomach fully on display. The pants had the same details along the thighs. The tag revealed that her set was from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands. She appeared to wear black eyeliner and a nude lipstick to complete her look.

In her caption, Yancheva asked her followers to list a superpower they wish they had.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. Since going live earlier today, the post has garnered more than 43,500 likes and over 300 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to rave about Yancheva’s body and to respond to her question.

“[Y]ou are beautiful,” one user wrote, pairing the message with a cat with heart eyes, a yellow heart and a fire emoji.

“I feel invincible,” replied another one, including an emoji with stuck out tongue at the end of the comment.

“Time Manipulation,” a third one responded, trailing the words with a crystal ball emoji.

“Great athletic body,” chimed in another, following the comment with a thumbs up, a red heart and a fire emoji.

Yancheva often shows off her fit physique on her Instagram page. Last week, she posted a photo of herself in casual clothes that put her booty front and center, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She posed in a bedroom as she leaned into the side of an unmade bed. Yancheva rocked a pair of baby pink tiny shorts whose waistband was high on her figure. They were made of a very thin fabric that clung to her body.