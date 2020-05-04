Kate Bock Shows Off Her Grilling Skills In Tiny Brown Bikini: ‘Winning The Quarangame’

Kate Bock took to Instagram this past weekend to show off her killer figure and grilling skills in a sexy bikini. The multi-photo update came complete with two images and one short video.

The first image in the series captured the model standing outside in the sun. The selfie caught the model at an up-close angle as she looked into the lens with a half-smile. Behind her was a grill that was filled with marinated chicken as well as tongs and a plate. The video captured her in the act of grilling while clad in swimwear. The last photo in the set showed her salad masterpiece, which was topped off with avocado and spinach.

Bock coordinated in a bikini set that boasted a light brown hue. Its top was strapless, and it sat snug on her chest while showing off her trim arms and slender upper-half. The piece appeared to be made of a ribbed fabric that added a bit of texture to the otherwise basic suit. Her bottoms were just as sexy and proved to be a perfect match to the tiny bandeau top.

The garment possessed thick straps on the sides that sat snug on her hips, drawing attention to Bock’s trim legs and tiny waist. Meanwhile, its front rode low on her figure, flaunting her chiseled abs that she frequently shows off in lingerie. She added a few accessories for her afternoon cookout look, including two layered gold necklaces and a pair of bracelets to match. She also included a pair of chic black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the glaring sun.

Bock pulled her long blond tresses out of her face with a thick black headband. Her unstyled locks cascaded down her back and hit near her shoulder blades. She appeared to be makeup-free in the sultry series of snaps, letting her blemish-free skin speak for itself.

In her caption, Bock boasted about her ability to grill.

The update has received a ton of praise from the model fans. The triple post amassed over 21,000 likes and over 200 comments in just over 24 hours. Many fans applauded her grilling skills while countless others gushed over her body.

“Goodness, your a bit of a bombshell,” one Instagrammer gushed alongside a single heart-eye emoji.

“You are such a stunningly beautiful lady!!” a second follower wrote.

“Grilling and winning,wishing you the most amazing Sunday Kate!!” one more raved, adding a few flames and hearts.

Another Instagrammer asked Bock where she purchased the bikini. She shared that it was from popular retailer Frankies Bikinis.