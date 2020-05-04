Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Twerks In A Pair Of Tiny Pink Pajama Shorts

Reginae was dancing to a song by her friend, Zonnique Pullins.

Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson, showed off her twerking skills while rocking a pretty pink pajamas set. Her energetic performance was a massive hit with her 5 million Instagram followers.

On Monday, the 21-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram to fulfill her duties as a Fashion Nova ambassador and a good friend. While rocking apparel from the online retailer, Reginae danced to a new song by her close friend, R&B singer Zonnique Pullins.

Reginae was wearing a silky pale pink camisole that featured Fashion Nova’s “FN” monogram motif print. The shiny top’s spaghetti straps were a much brighter shade of pink, and the garment also had lace panels on the sides that were the same Barbie-pink hue. The top had a low scoop neck, and its hemline was short enough that it exposed Reginae’s glittering bellybutton ring when she moved.

Reginae’s matching blush pajama shorts featured a drawstring waist and contrast piping above the leg openings. The bottoms hit high on the upper thigh, so Reginae was showing a lot of leg.

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star was also rocking a pink sleep mask, which she was wearing pushed up on her forehead at the beginning of her sassy performance. Reginae’s waist-length dark hair was down, and it tumbled over the front of her shoulders and torso. She appeared to be wearing little makeup or none at all.

Reginae was playing one of Zonnique’s new singles, “FTCU,” and she mouthed along with the song as she strutted towards the camera. She had her right hand on her hip, and she was holding her left hand up to the side of her face with her fingers positioned to mimic a phone.

When she reached the camera, she bent over and briefly pulled the sleep mask down over her eyes. She then jumped up and turned her back to the camera. Reginae started twerking as she slowly bent forward. She stood back up and gave the camera a flirty glance over her shoulder before she resumed her booty-shaking.

As of this writing, Reginae’s performance, which was also shared on TikTok, has racked up over 106,000 likes and 2,800 comments.

“Alright… now I’m boutta buy the pajamas and stream her music,” read one response to her post.

“I love a supportive friend,” another fan wrote.

“Yasssss real booties matter,” a third admirer remarked.

Reginae also received a job offer from Zonnique.

“Can you be my video girl pooh,” the singer wrote.

Reginae hasn’t yet responded to her pal, but her numerous entertaining social media videos certainly prove that she’d have no problem acting in Zonnique’s music video. As The Inquisitr reported last month, she impressed her fans with her hilarious performance as a potential employee whose job interview went very badly.