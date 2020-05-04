Anna Nystrom Flaunts Muscular Stems In Gray Leggings & High Heels

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram earlier today to share a smoking hot new upload. The sizzling photo captured the model in dressy attire that showcased her enviable figure.

The Swedish-born beauty struck a pose in the street for her latest share. As the geotag indicated, Nystrom appeared at home in Sweden with a stark white building at her back. She appeared directly in the middle of the photo, staring off into the distance with a sultry stare. Nystrom showed off her bombshell body in a chic outfit that highlighted all of her bold features.

Her top was constructed of a thin gray fabric that fit snug on her figure. The piece had long sleeves, which indicated that it might have been a cold day in Sweden. Said top tied in front around her navel, accentuating her trim midsection and tiny waist. Nystrom playfully tugged at the ties — making he top even tighter. Her bottoms were just as hot and did a great job of showing off her fit stems.

The article possessed a dark gray hue and thin fabric that allowed everything underneath it to be seen. It was high-waisted and boasted a thick band that showed off her hourglass figure. Nystrom’s muscular thighs were also on full display, and the leggings did nothing but favors for her figure. She also rocked a pair of clear heels, making her frame look even taller.

The model opted to go accessory-free in the upload, letting her sexy outfit speak for itself. She styled her hair in her usual manner — with a middle part and loose, beachy waves. Nystrom wore a striking application of makeup that served as the perfect complement to her outfit. She appeared to wear bold brows that were a shade or two darker than her hair. It also looked like she lined her cheeks with blush and highlighter and seemed to have a beautiful matte lipstick on her pout.

Unsurprisingly, fans have gone wild over the sizzling new shot. It’s already earned Nystrom over 91,000 likes and 891 comments in only four hours. Many of her fans commented on the photo to rave over her muscular legs while a few others added flame and heart emoji.

“Hey beautiful lady..u post less these days i hope.everything fine in ur city…take care,” one follower commented on the upload.

“Stunning and beautiful love u,” a second gushed alongside a few heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning pic beautiful,” one more raved.

“You could not be any hotter if you tried. Bravo baby,” a court added.