Devin Brugman Flaunts Killer Body In Stylish Black Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Devin Brugman showed off her amazing figure to her 1.3 million Instagram fans on Monday, May 4, with a new update that saw her in a stylish bikini as she soaked up the sun on her backyard.

Brugman rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. The top boasted a straight-cut bodice that hugged her chest, showcasing her buxom physique. The neckline sat low on her torso, teasing a bit of her ample cleavage. The top included thick straps placed over her shoulders that appeared to give it quite a sturdy hold. In the caption, Brugman revealed that the Puerto Rico Top was the newest addition to Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched back in 2014 with Natasha Oakley.

On her lower body, Brugman had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps, which she wore pulled up high on her sides. The U-shaped bottoms remained low on the front, allowing her to reveal her taut stomach.

The first and second photos showed Brugman lying on her back on a stylish beach towel boasting a Capricorn-themed print by Public Figure, as per the tag. A wicker tray from Serena & Lily and other accessories completed her surroundings.

Brugman wore her brunette hair pulled back in a relaxed bun. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun.

In just a few hours, the update attracted more than 22,300 likes and upwards of 170 comments, proving to be popular with her followers. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the new top and to compliment Brugman’s good looks.

“Thank you for always making tops for the bigger busts,” one user wrote, following the words with a red heart and praying hands emoji.

“This is so cute,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Love!! Definitely getting this one,” a third one added, including a fire and a yellow emoji at the end of the reply.

“This looks like an ideal set up [heart-eyes emoji] you are stunning Devin,” another one chimed in, topping the comment with a fire emoji.

Brugman often promotes the pieces from her brand on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently did just that by sharing a series of photos of herself in a black two-piece. The top boasted sporty straps and a plunging neckline that dipped into her chest. Long fabric covered her the front and tied in a neat bow tightly at the center. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong that remained low on her waist.