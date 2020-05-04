Nancy Pelosi Believes She Is The ‘Leader Of The Party Of Jesus,’ Author Claims

Conservative writer David Horowitz penned a Monday column for Breitbart in which he blasts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her alleged belief that she is the “leader of the party of Jesus.” The 81-year-old author pointed in particular to Pelosi’s recent conversation with MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, who pressed the Speaker on whether the Democratic Party’s coronavirus relief legislation would include the release of criminals from jail.

“In our caucus, we are very devoted to the Gospel of Matthew,” Pelosi said before quoting a parable from Matthew 25:31-46.

“When I was hungry, you fed me. When I was homeless, you sheltered me. When I was in prison, you visited me,’ and so this for us is part of our value system.”

As noted by Christian Headlines, the parable explores the division of goats and sheep during final judgment, with the former being followers of Christ who received “eternal life” and the latter unbelievers who received “eternal punishment.” According to the publication, advocates of social justice sometimes use the story to highlight Jesus’ “demand to care” for vulnerable and marginalized people.

Nevertheless, Horowitz took particular issue with Pelosi’s decision to quote the allegory and suggested it reflects Pelosi’s “grandiose sense of self,” which he notes is a hallmark of sociopathic personalities.

“In sum, while the unconverted might reasonably view Pelosi as the leader of a party of hate, she regards herself as leader of the party of Jesus.”

According to Horowitz, Pelosi and her leadership of the Democratic Party continue to use identity politics to push the country into warring factions.

“This perverse religion has been exposed in an extraordinary way by the current global pandemic,” he wrote later in the article, pointing to Pelosi and the Democratic Party’s defense of China, where coronavirus is believed to have originated.

Despite Horowitz’s attack, Pelosi claims the House Judiciary Committee is working to allow the release of some federal prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, many have pushed for the release of some prisoners or at least for a move toward home confinement for those who are nearing the end of their sentence.

Similar calls to action have also been focused on migrants in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention. As The Inquisitr reported, John Sandweg, Barack Obama‘s former acting director of ICE, urged Donald Trump to release non-violent migrants amid the pandemic, pointing to the danger that such facilities pose to both inmates and workers.