Nastia Liukin Sizzles In Bold Blue Bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is looking fearless in her latest Instagram upload. On Monday afternoon, the 30-year-old gymnastics champion shared a poolside snap and flaunted her long, lean figure. By the looks of things, her followers loved the casual, confident vibe she had.

As the geotag indicates, Nastia was taking a dip in a pool in the Dallas, Texas area, likely at her home. She had her blond hair piled atop her head in a messy bun and she was wearing dark sunglasses. The gymnast appeared to be makeup-free in this new snap.

Nastia seemed to be standing in the water of the pool, but the crop of the photo shows her from the upper-thigh on up. She was turned to the side, one arm raised up to her hair and the other casually resting across her midsection.

She looked over her shoulder toward the camera, a slight smile on her face. Nastia had her back arched a bit and she was positioned such that the shot highlighted her pert derriere and incredible, chiseled abs.

In her caption, Nastia gave a shout-out to all of her followers, wishing everybody a happy Monday. She included a unicorn emoji in her caption, a nod to the fun unicorn pool floatie behind her that seemingly served as her “quarantine friend.”

Nastia was wearing a bright blue bikini for this poolside snap and she tagged the Instagram page for the Mikoh brand in her upload. The royal blue hue of the stunning bikini contrasted beautifully with Nastia’s smooth, tanned skin and it was the perfect fit to allow her to showcase her fit physique without showing too much.

The gymnast’s 1 million followers loved this snap. The shot had more than 10,000 likes in the first hour after Nastia had first posted it, and dozens of fans commented as well.

“You look so healthy and beautiful!” declared one follower.

“Great Pic Nastia. You look Amazing For Sure,” praised a fan.

“Glad to see you looking relaxed and healthy,” wrote another follower.

“Happy Monday to you too @nastialiukin and you look so gorgeous and beautiful out by the pool!!” replied someone else.

Nastia has shared a fair number of bikini selfies over the past few weeks and her fans go wild over every single one of them. This new Monday afternoon shot seemed to include an air of sass and whimsy that the Olympic gymnast’s fans clearly adored and it looks like they would have loved to see more.