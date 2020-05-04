Anderson Cooper Reveals He Told His Mom Gloria Vanderbilt About His Plans To Have A Baby Before She Died

The CNN anchor discussed his baby plans with the fashion icon shortly before her death last June.

The CNN anchor surprised fans with news of the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via a surrogate last week, but his famous mother knew all about his plans to become a father, Cooper revealed during a remote appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

After Live host Kelly Ripa said she can imagine the joy on Vanderbilt’s face knowing that Anderson is now a father, the 52-year-old single dad said that shortly before his mother died at age 95 last year, he confided in her about his plans.

“I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” Cooper told Ripa of the fashion icon. “Wyatt hadn’t been created at that point. Wyatt wasn’t actually a being at that point. But he was an idea in my head and I was in the process of it.”

The AC360 star also revealed that his son is named after his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was just 10 years old. Cooper added that his newborn’s middle name came from a handwritten list he found written by his mom more than 50 years ago when she pregnant with him. The new dad said he found the list after going through his mother’s belongings after she passed away, and he “went with” the middle name Morgan because he knew his parents liked the name.

Cooper described his new life as a dad as “astonishing.” He said he stares at his son for hours as he holds him.

“He’s like a little amphibious creature all curled up with his feet up and he’s like a little tiny frog or something,” the proud papa explained. “It’s so cute and I just can’t help but stare at him….It’s way better than Netflix.”

Ripa, who has been friends with Cooper for years, noted he has is “the most paternal Person” she knows and that Wyatt is a “lucky little guy.”

Cooper was very close to his mother. Just a few years before Vanderbilt’s death he collaborated on a book with her as well as a documentary, Nothing Left Unsaid. He also famously convinced his fashionable mom to create an Instagram account when he was in her 90s.

While his father died when he was a young boy, Cooper has many memories of their life together. In his initial birth announcement posted to Instagram, the CNN anchor told fans that he hopes he can be a good of a dad as his own father was.