Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Bikini Body In Photo With Her ‘Pisces’ Sister

Bruna Rangel Lima stunned thousands of her 3.9 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a recent update. The Brazilian fitness model posted a two-photo slideshow of herself alongside friend and “Pisces soul sista” in which both hotties showed off her bikini bods.

The snapshots showed Lima and Brianna Naranjo posing outdoors in front of green vegetation. Lima wore a pair of black bikini bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. She wore the strings pulled up high on her body, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her wide hips and slim waist. On her upper body, Lima had on a matching crop top that sat high on her stomach, exposing her abs. It included thin straps and the word “Pisces” printed in white across her chest.

Naranjo wore bikini bottoms that were very similar to Lima’s. She paired it with a white crop top with short sleeves. The top included the phrase, “I’m not complicated, I’m just a Pisces,” in black, completing the Astrology theme of Lima’s post.

The first photo showed the friends facing the camera. Lima took her left hand to her hair while Naranjo stuck her tongue out for a playful facial expression. The second saw them with their back to the onlooker, highlighting their thong-clad booties.

Both wore their highlighted blond hairs down and pulled over one shoulder.

The photos have attracted more than 138,000 likes and upwards of 1,500 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower the women in compliments while sharing their admiration for Lima.

“[P]isces are the best,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a shrugging emoji and a smiley.

“[G]irls girls girlsssss,” replied another fan, following the words with a long string of pink double heart emoji.

“Flawless ladies,” a third one chimed in, including heart-eyes emoji and faces blowing a heart kiss at the end of the comment.

“Wooow Babe!!! Perfec body!!!” added another, topping the reply with several emoji depicting flowers and different faces and smileys.

Lima isn’t one to hide her incredible figure from her fans. She recently posted another update of herself clad in a skimpy bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The slideshow captured Lima striking different poses in a bathroom as she promoted Manscaped. She rocked a red two-piece bathing suit with an interesting top boasting a cutout in the middle. Her matching bottoms featured medium straps, which she wore high on her sides, and a skimpy thong back.