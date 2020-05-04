Sierra Skye Gets Flirty & Tugs On Panties In Latest Instagram Share

Sierra Skye knows how to grab the attention of her 4.2 million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it by flashing plenty of skin in barely-there outfits. On Monday, she shared a flirty snap that featured her playfully tugging on her panties while striking a sexy pose.

Sierra was wearing a sexy set of lingerie for the picture. The bra featured cups that were made from a black floral fabric. It had a low-cut neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The top also had lace straps and a wide lace trim along the bottom, which gave it a feminine vibe. A small pink bow was situated on the bra between her breasts, drawing the eye to her chest. The panties were a skimpy bikini style with lace straps that sat high on her hips. The pair also had a pink bow front and center.

For the snap, Sierra posed on a wicker seat. She was outside and a small pool was visible behind her. A pair of palm trees sat next to a cement fence, which was lined with other types of foliage.

The photo captured Sierra from the front. The pose accentuated her curvy hips and toned thighs. Also on display was her slim waist and shapely arms. Sierra was looking off to the side with a serious expression on her face.

The model wore her hair up in a messy bun with tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included shaped brows, blush on her cheeks, and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with large dangle earrings, a chain around her lower abdomen, a hoop through her belly piercing, and a bracelet.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 22,000 likes and over 170 comments within 45 minutes of her sharing it.

Sierra kept the caption short, tagging online retailer Fashion Nova for the cute lace set.

Dozens of her fans were quick to give the update some love.

“This is a awesome picture Sierra. Like what you’re wearing. Thanks for sharing,” one Instagram user commented.

“Amazing body Sierra! So sexy and beautiful!!” gushed a second admirer.

“No one comes close to you. NO ONE gorgeous,” a third follower chimed in

“You’re one beautiful woman,” a fourth fan agreed.

When she is not flaunting her figure in lingerie, her fans can find her showing off in skimpy bikinis or other tight-fitting apparel. Not too long ago, she squeezed herself in to a crop top and miniskirt that hugged her curves.